How Will AI & 5G Technology Change the Smartphone Industry?

Smartphones haven’t been around for very long; however, the rate at which they’ve advanced is almost unbelievable. Technology that was state-of-the-art a few months back is now available in budget options and flagship offerings outperform each other with every release. As a consumer, this is good news because it allows you to extract better value for your money, especially since almost every device launched today has AI-enabled features.

Artificial intelligence in your upcoming smartphone is more than a voice assistant or a program that automatically detects your best selfie from numerous options. This framework is the future of smartphones, especially when combined with the capabilities of 5G networks. The speed and low-latency transmissions of 5G in combination with AI’s precise, data-driven instructions have many applications. To know more about the most important ones, take a look at how AI and 5G technology can bring about change in the smartphone industry.

Drives the shift towards more voice-enabled interfaces

The combination of 5G and AI will definitely drive the shift toward voice-enabled features. As 5G networks promise a lower transmission latency, voice-enabled services like navigation, real-time speech-to-text, real-time language translation, search functionality and general interfacing commands will improve drastically.

So much so that it isn’t far-fetched to imagine a future where smartphones will be fully operational with only voice commands while delivering a similarly satisfying experience as they do now.

Integrates the smartphone seamlessly into the Internet of Things (IoT) concept

As 5G networks allow for higher speeds of data transmission, this further solidifies the role of the mobile in the IoT concept. Since the idea is to have every device connected to the internet seamlessly, AI-algorithms along with 5G can take advantage of this and gather large volumes of data to deliver a better experience to you.

Additionally, since AI-enabled smartphones will have 5G access, it won’t be long until these devices also eliminate the need for a separate internet subscription at home.

Helps smartphones meet needs based on user intent

Another way that this combination of 5G and AI can bring about change in the smartphone industry is by eliminating the need of apps that serve very a very specific and targeted purpose. With AI algorithms, smartphones will be able to analyse and anticipate the user’s intent and autonomously execute a command.

For instance, in the latest version of the Android OS, your device will automatically turn on the Wi-Fi feature and connect to a preferred network whenever you walk into range. Similarly, the NEST smart thermostat operates on the GPS data from your smartphone to know when you’re away from home and automatically powers down your HVAC system to conserve energy. Additionally, this very same system also powers it back on when it receives data suggesting that you’re on your way home. These commands are AI-generated based on your usage pattern, and you can expect to see more user-intent-based provisions being added in the near future.

While AI-enabled devices are already available through a Samsung, Apple, Realme, Xiaomi or Vivo smartphone, it doesn’t have the support of 5G yet. For any of these above-mentioned changes to take hold in the industry, you’ll have to wait until the 5G networks are standardised and available for use. However, this doesn’t seem too far in the future, as many well-known manufacturers are already planning on unveiling new devices that support this network band.

So, if you’re looking to get the latest 5G smartphone as it launches, it’s time to plan your finances. Fortunately, you can shop for a premium 5G mobile on easy EMIs by shopping on one of the 1 lakh+ retailer partners of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Here, you can repay the price of the mobile in easy instalments over a flexible tenor of up to 24 months.

Further, No Cost EMIs ensure that you don’t pay a single rupee over the purchase price. To enjoy this service, just use your digital EMI Network Card during billing. If you don’t have the EMI Card, visit a partner seller and ask for in-store financing. For custom EMI plan, be sure to check your pre-approved offer beforehand and enjoy a hassle-free application too!