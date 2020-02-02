Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale: Top Discount Deals on Speakers, TVs, Headphones, Etc. :- Amazon India has started a new ‘Wow Salary Days’ sale on its official platform from February 1, 2020, and will be live till February 3, 2020. During the three-day sale, various brands are offering deals and discounts on smart TVs, audio and cameras, PC and accessories, laptops, and appliances among others.

During WOW Salary Days on Amazon.in, you get offers from electronics brands such as Sony, Dyson, Phillips, Sennheiser, JBL and appliances by Samsung, LG, Faber, Voltas, and TVs by VU, TCL, Kodak. Moreover, the amazon prime members can avail flat 5 percent cashback while other customers will get flat 3 percent cash back for purchases on Amazon.in during the sale.

Top deals on TVs:

Sony, OnePlus, Mi, Vu, TCL and more starting Rs 6,999.

Dropped prices on TCL TVs; HD Ready, Full HD, Certified Android and 4K TVs starting Rs 9,999.

Vu Ultra Android TVs at great prices.

Up to 6,000 instant discounts on OnePlus TVs on SBI Credit Card EMI.

Laptop & accessories:

Acer Aspire 3 laptop with Windows 10 and Celeron processor for Rs 16,990

Lenovo i5 with 8GB of RAM, 15.6-inch FHD display and Windows 10 is available for Rs 42,990 from the original price of Rs 68,990

Logitech backlit mechanical keyboard is selling for Rs 5,499

Apple Pencil first-generation is available at Rs 7,999.

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse is available to buy for Rs 5,495

Fitness trackers

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to Honor Band 5 to Fitbit Versa all available with discounts and offers, starting at Rs 999

Headphones and cameras

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC noise-canceling headphone is available at Rs 7,490 which features Bluetooth v4.0 for pairing with Android phone, iOS device, or a PC, frequency range is 18Hz to 22KHz, and a battery life of up to 19 hours.

Speakers from Bose and JBL at reduced prices.

Up to 40 percent off on DSLRs and mirrorless cameras and no-cost EMI starting Rs 2592 per month.

Canon EOD 1500D at Rs 24,990.

Those who are gadget lovers and want to buy one of your choices, visit the Amazon India website to know more offers that suit your needs. Apart from the aforementioned gadgets, there are many offers on various non-tech products as well that you might be interested in.