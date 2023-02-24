Appium And Its Advantage Over Other Test Automation Tools

There is a global shift towards a more technologically sophisticated period, marked by the rapid use of mobile apps across all demographics and age ranges. With our efforts, modern apps may now take full advantage of web browsers and other online technologies. Before releasing a mobile app, it must undergo extensive testing, which takes many forms across several frameworks and tools.

If you look at the current practices of developers and testing teams, you will see that they do a majority of work related to creating an app using the Agile methodology, in which test automation plays a significant role. You can only automate mobile tests with dependable technologies that provide reputable and comprehensive solutions. The chosen solution must effectively provide mobile testing on actual devices and browsers, whether for native, hybrid, or mobile web apps.

In mobile app testing, Appium is highly effective. It is commonly held among the community of software testers that “Appium is like Selenium,” but only insofar as we are concerned with mobile apps and games.

Here’s a brief on Appium, its usefulness, and the benefits associated with mobile app automation testing.

Appium

Appium involves automating testing processes for various mobile apps. Appium’s cross-platform design is mainly responsible for the availability of a consistent API for writing test cases across Android and iOS. Appium leverages Selenium’s WebDriver by using JSON Wire Protocol internally to connect with Android and iOS mobile apps.

Based on its server-client design, REST API allows a web server to establish a direct connection with a client, receive orders, and then carry them out on a specific mobile device. Appium is a Node.js-based HTTP server, so it’s easy to examine the results of a command’s execution. Appium automation testing is advantageous since it eliminates the need to recompile the app to use automation.

Why is Appium a Must-Have for Mobile App Automation?

Appium, as we all know, is a cross-platform tool that lets you write tests for many platforms simultaneously by using the same APIs across Android, Windows, and iOS. In addition, Appium enables automated testing on real devices (phones, tablets, and more).

Because it makes regression testing of mobile apps more accessible, mobile app testing service providers often use Appium. Large mobile apps that developers often update with new features and functionalities are the primary focus of this consideration.

Appium Features That Show Its Importance

Like a Selenium Server, Appium acts as a server by constantly running in the background. Appium is powerful enough to fully automate mobile apps written in various languages and built on multiple frameworks. Built inside Appium is a UI Automator whose job is to keep track of data in great detail and create a comprehensive reporting framework. Using test code, Appium gives complete access to databases and APIs, giving you full command.

How Appium Works

The Webdriver JSON wire protocol enables Appium to drive sessions on iOS and Android. Before you can start the Appium Server, you must have Node.js installed.

Once Appium has been successfully installed, a server will be set up on the machine, making available a REST API. Its function is to take orders from connected clients and carry them out on remote mobile devices. As a result, it can only reply with HTTP status codes. Moreover, the mobile test automation frameworks operate the involved apps’ user interfaces to re-execute this request.

Appium Benefits

Since Appium uses industry-standard automation APIs compatible with all platforms, no changes to the source code of the app under test are necessary. You can use Appium with nearly every existing testing framework. Languages like Java, Python, Ruby, Node and PHP are just a few that you can use with the Appium automation tool. Intriguingly, web-driver is compatible with test scripts written in various languages, including Objective-C, Java, and JavaScript. Appium does not require mobile device installation to function.

Appium is a mobile automation testing platform that offers many advantages.

Easy to Use

Appium’s compatibility with Selenium WebDriver means you have access to virtually all of selenium’s capabilities. Appium is straightforward to learn and use, making it an excellent tool for learning about selenium and related concepts.

Multiple Platforms Capabilities

You can execute Appium tests on Android and iOS without modifying the code. Further, we can simultaneously perform a battery of tests across multiple platforms.

CI Tools Integration

Appium’s ability to integrate with nearly all CI tools (such as Bamboo, Jenkins, and more.) is a significant benefit, as it enables the automatic activation of tests during release cycles.

Playback & Record Features

Appium is an automation tool that, like many others, includes a record and playback feature. Appium’s record and playback features can significantly shorten testing cycles.

Conclusion

Based on the information provided in this blog, it is safe to state that Appium is one of the leading platforms for mobile test automation. Appium testing, among other alternatives, is the finest because it is compatible with multiple OS versions and devices. App developers and testers agree that Appium makes creating tests for their apps simple and flexible.