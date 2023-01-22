Who Will Win ARS vs MUN Premier League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Players, Best Picks, Arsenal vs Manchester United:- Hello friends, here we are back with the amazing news that a very famous Premier League is coming back once again for entertaining the fans with a match. This match will happen between Arsenal and Manchester United. Both teams are very excited to give tough competition and each other and all the players will give their best for winning the trophy. Now all football lovers must be very keen to know about match details. Here we have more information about ARS vs MUN and we will share it with you, so please read the complete article.

It is a highly anticipated football match. The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United is going to be played at Emirates Stadium. The weather will be clean and there are no probabilities of precipitation during the match.

ARS vs MUN Match Details

Team: Arsenal (ARS) vs Manchester United (MUN)

League: Premier League

Date: 22nd January 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs MUN Lineups Player

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Thomas Partey, 9. Martin Odegaard, 10. Leandro Trossard, 11. Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Raphael Varane, 5. Tyrell Malacia, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Christian Eriksen, 9. Casemiro, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Anthony Martial

ARS vs MUN Match Prediction

According to the lineup of both teams, both teams have talented and amazing players and they all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Arsenal vs Manchester United on 22nd January 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at Emirates Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the ARS team won 4 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the MUN also won 4 matches and draw 1 match. But the ARS team has more chances to win the match as it looks good in the recent match against MUN.