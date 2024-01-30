AVL vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing11 And Fantasy Football Tips

We have a piece of information for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The Premier League is back with its next football match and many are expressing their excitement for this match. It will be played between the teams: Aston Villa and the opponent team Newcastle United. Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide. The match will begin at 01:45 am on Wednesday 31 January 2024 and it will be played at Villa Park Football Stadium located in Aston, Birmingham. In this article, we are going to share all the details related to this upcoming match in brief.

Fans are curious to know more details about this upcoming match. As per the points table, both teams have played a total of 21 matches and both are going to play their second head-to-head matches. Aston Villa has faced thirteen wins, four draws, or four losses and the team is currently ranked in the 4th on the points table. On the other side, Newcastle United has faced nine wins, ten draws, or two losses, and the team is ranked in 10th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform their best until the end of this match.

AVL vs NEW Match Details

Match: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United (AVL vs NEW)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 31st January 2024

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Villa Park Football Stadium

AVL vs NEW Starting 11

Aston Villa (AVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Emiliano Martinez, 2. Ezri Ngoyo, 3. Matthew Cash, 4. Alex Moreno, 5. Clement Lenglet, 6. Douglas Luiz, 7. John McGinn, 8. Boubacar Kamara, 9. Youri Tielemans, 10. Ollie Watkins, 11. Moussa Diaby