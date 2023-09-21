BHA vs AAE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs AEK Athens UEFA Europa League

Hello football lovers, UEFA Europa League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Brighton (BHA) and AEK Athens (AAE). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 a.m. On Friday 22 September 2023, this amazing match will take place at Falmer Stadium. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are so excited to enjoy this upcoming match. Many are curious to know more about this match and hit the online platforms, so we made an article and shared all the details regarding this upcoming match.

Both of the teams have played various matches and won the hearts of the fans and the viewers. It is said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. This tournament is going to play this match and it will be fully enjoyed by the viewers. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give thier best performance to win this match. Presently, it is hard to say which team will win in this upcoming match but it is confirmed this upcoming match will be most liked.

BHA vs AAE (Brighton vs AEK Athens) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs AEK Athens (BHA vs AAE)

Tournament: UEFA Europa League

Date: Friday, 22nd September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

BHA vs AAE Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs AAE (Brighton vs AEK Athens) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Jason Steele, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Tariq Lamptey, 4. Joel Veltman, 5. Jan Paul van Hecke, 6. Pascal Gross, 7. Adam Lallana, 8. Kaoru Mitoma, 9. Mahmoud Dahoud, 10. Simon Adingra, 11. Danny Welbeck

AEK Athens (AAE) Possible Starting 11 1.Cican Stankovic, 2. Ehsan Hajsafi, 3. Harold Moukoudi, 4. Alexander Callens, 5. Domagoj Vida, 6. Nordin Amrabat, 7. Niclas Eliasson, 8. Jens Jonsson, 9. Orbelin Pineda, 10. Ezequiel Ponce, 11. Sergio Araujo

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is set to play this football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and players and expect some unexpected events. Many are waiting to watch and enjoy this match. It is hard at this moment to say which team will win this upcoming match but everything is clear after the end of this match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.