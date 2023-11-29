BHI vs SAPL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Bahia vs São Paulo Brazilian Serie A

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Brazilian Serie A League 2023. This match is fixed to be played between the teams FC Bahia (BHI) and the opponent team Sao Paulo (SAPL). It is reported that both teams have played many multiple face-to-face matches and now going to play against each other. It is fully set to begin at 04:30 am on Thursday 30 November 2023. Lots of people are waiting for this match and it will take place at Fonte Nova Arena. Let us discuss all the details related to this match in detail and also talk about the prediction.

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 35 matches and now going to play a head-to-head match. FC Bhaia has faced eleven wins, eight draws, or sixteen losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in 17th place on the points table. Sao Paulo has faced twelve wins, eleven draws, or twelve losses in the last matches and the teams is ranked at the 10th position on the points table. Both of the team players will give their best performance in this upcoming match until the end which makes it more interesting.

BHI vs SAPL (FC Bahia vs São Paulo) Match Details

Match: FC Bahia vs Sao Paulo (BHI vs SAPL)

League: Brazilian Serie A

Date: Thursday, 30th November 2023

Time: 04:30 AM (IST) – 11:00 PM (GMT)

BHI vs SAPL Venue: Fonte Nova Arena

BHI vs SAPL (FC Bahia vs São Paulo) Starting 11

FC Bahia (BHI) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcos Felipe, 2. Matheus Bahia, 3. Vitor Hugo, 4. Gabriel Xavier, 5. Gilberto Moraes, 6. Rezende Miranda, 7. Nicolas Acevedo, 8. Cauly, 9. Thaciano da Silva, 10. Ademir Junior, 11. Vinicius Mingotti

São Paulo (SAPL) Possible Starting 11 1.Rafael Pires Monteiro, 2. Robert Arboleda, 3. Lucas Beraldo, 4. Rafinha, 5. Caio Paulista, 6. Alisson Castro, 7. Pablo Maia, 8. Wellington Soares da Silva, 9. Michel Araujo, 10. Luciano Neves, 11. Juan Santos da Silva

According to the points table, Sao Paulo has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match because the performance of this team is much better than FC Bahia. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean or clear on the match day which makes the match more interesting. At present, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. It will be live telecast on Fancode and some verified streaming platforms.