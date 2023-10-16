BHZ vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal Euro Qualifiers League

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ) and another team Portugal (POR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Tuesday 17 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Bilino Polje. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both of the teams have played their best and gained a lot of love from the fans and audience. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of seven matches in this tournament. Bosnia and Herzegovina has faced three wins, or four losses, and is currently ranked in the 4th place of the points table. On the other side, Portugal has faced an unwell response by winning all seven matches in this tournament. This team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. It is said that both teams are going to play thier second head-to-head match in this tournament.

BHZ vs POR (Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (BHZ vs POR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 17th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

BHZ vs POR Venue: Bilino Polje

BHZ vs POR (Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal) Starting 11

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ibrahim Sehic, 2. Jusuf Gazibegovic, 3. Sead Kolasinac, 4. Anel Ahmedhodzic, 5. Amar Dedic, 6. Adrian Leon Barisic, 7. Gojko Cimirot, 8. Amir Hadziahmetovic, 9. Miroslav Stevanovic, 10. Miralem Pjanic, 11. Edin Dzeko

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1.Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Joao Cancelo, 3. Diogo Dalot, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Antonio Silva, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Bruno Fernandes, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Cristiano Ronaldo, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Goncalo Ramos

The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match.