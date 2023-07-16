Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination Today 16th July 2023 Episode Updates: Abhishek and Manisha discuss

Hello all the reality show lovers, here we are sharing a written update on the Bigg Boss OTT 2. This show is very famous among people as the show is going to have full-on entertainment. This show is a spin-off Indian Hindi Language reality digital series f the show Bigg Boss. This show airs every day on Voot and JioCinema. The digital edition was hosted by Karan Johar and the show premiered its first season on 8 August 2021. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination Today 16th July 2023

Big Boss OTT season 2 is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

All the makers of the show are set to entertain their fans with another episode. Today’s episode starts with all the contestants. They talk about how much they have been missing Salman Khan and his savageness. Both Abhishek and Manisha discuss it while Falaq complains to Avinash about how she has been feeling pressure in the game and is tired of listening and that she is not contributing. Then Jiya Shankar joins their discussion as well and bitches about Elvish Yadav who has circulated fire in the house after his entry. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Then all the housemates get joined by Krushna and Bharti Singh. As per the promo video, a special guest enters Sunday Ka Vaar and it is none other than Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16. She greets all the housemates and she promotes her new music video.