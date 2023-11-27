BOG vs TOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bologna vs Torino Serie A League

Hello sports lovers, it is coming out that the Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams Bologna (BOG) and the opponent team Torino (TOR). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Tuesday 28 November 2023. It will be played at the Renato Dallara, a multi-purpose stadium located in Bologna. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. We shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches, scores, predictions, reports, and some other topics.

The last matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of the audience at the stadium. Both of the teams have played a total of 12 matches in this league and given their best game performances. Bologna has faced four wins, six draws, or two losses in the last matches and this team is now ranked at the 8th position on the points table. On the other side, Torino has faced four wins, four draws, or four losses and this team is ranked in the 12th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams.

BOG vs TOR (Bologna vs Torino) Match Details

Match: Bologna vs Torino (BOG vs TOR)

Tournament: Serie A League 2023

Date: Tuesday, 28th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Renato DallAra

BOG vs TOR (Bologna vs Torino) Starting 11

Bologna (BOG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Lorenzo De Silvestri, 3. Charalampos Lykogiannis, 4. Sam Beukema, 5. Riccardo Calafiori, 6. Michel Aebischer, 7. Lewis Ferguson, 8. Remo Freuler, 9. Riccardo Orsolini, 10. Joshua Zirkzee, 11. Dan Ndoye

Torino (TOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Alessandro Buongiorno, 3. Ricardo Rodriguez, 4. Mergim Vojvoda, 5. Raoul Bellanova, 6. Karol Linetty, 7. Samuele Ricci, 8. Valentino Lazaro, 9. Gvidas Gineitis, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Pietro Pellegri

This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is clear and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. It is quite hard to predict the team winning prediction because the previous matches of both teams were amazing but Bologna has more chances to win this upcoming match. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury, and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match.