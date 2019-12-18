The 5 Best Branded Online Casino Games Ever Released

Branding is hugely important in all types of business. It provides and identity and recognition for your product, and it can lead to marketing opportunities and crossover appeal. In online casino, branding has really taken off in recent years, as software developers have strived to stand out in what is a really competitive industry.

Often the branding of casino games revolves around licensing content from popular culture, with anything from movies to pop stars to video games on the menu. There are literally 100s of example of popular casino games created in this way, with more added all the time.

But which games are the best examples? We have picked five below that have used their branding to perfection:

Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven – Playtech

Starting with the game which is arguably the template for celebrity branding. Created by Playtech in 2010 and available to view here at www.casino.com/uk/slots, Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven has become one of the most popular casino games ever created. The slot essentially celebrates the feats of legendary jockey Dettori, and it bases itself around his miraculous achievement of winning seven consecutive races at Ascot (hence, the magic seven tag). Brilliant bonus games, lucrative free spins and a big jackpot all entice players, but the use of Dettori’s image is played to perfection.

Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs – Microgaming

Okay. There are actually three different Lara Croft/Tomb Raider games created by Microgaming, and they all deserve a place on this list. We have plumped for the most recent release, however, as it has the best graphics and gameplay. You can see the sense in using someone like Lara Croft for branding – and like all games on this list, the imagery is officially licensed – as the video game heroine is known to and loved by gamers across the planet. The game has some excellent special features, and really lucrative ways to win cash.

Dirty Dancing – Playtech

While everyone really adores a schmaltzy Patrick Swayze movie, Dirty Dancing doesn’t really seem like the best fit for a casino game. Playtech really tore up the rule book here, and the game is something of an unexpected delight. What Dirty Dancing does extremely well is use its source material – i.e. clips and audio from the movie – and weave it into the fabric of the casino game. This is achieved by clever bonus games, as well as other special enhancements. There is sometimes a misconception that games like this aren’t serious casino games, but it’s worth noting that Dirty Dancing carries a huge jackpot.

Game of Thrones – Microgaming

We should provide a bit of context here: We aren’t huge fans of the official Game of Thrones slot, as we actually find it a bit repetitive and boring. However, as an exercise in branding, you have to tip your hat to Microgaming. Stylistically, the software developer has nailed every element of the fantasy world, and the end product is extremely polished. Obviously, GOT has become one of the most talked-about television shows ever made, so Microgaming will no doubt continue to see fans flocking to this game for years to come.

Beavis and Butthead – Blueprint Gaming

Proof that pop culture does not need to be current in order to be part of effective branding for a company. Beavis and Butthead were icons of MTV in the 1990s, and Blueprint recently brought them back for a madcap casino game. This game is endlessly inventive, and it provides more bonus features than we have seen with any other game on the planet. However, don’t forget that the pair weren’t really ever politically correct; so, avoid this game if you have delicate sensibilities.