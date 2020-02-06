Cashfree launches UPI Stack for Businesses :- India’s leading digital payments platform Cashfree.com has launched UPI Stack for Businesses, allowing businesses to collect and disburse UPI payments with minimal integration effort. With Cashfree’s UPI Stack for Businesses, available through every UPI app (i.e., all payment flows and integrations – intent, SDK, SDK less, etc.) across both web and mobile (Android & iOS) platforms, developers can also implement a desired payment flow for preferred platforms and collect payments via all UPI based apps smoothly. Cashfree’s move has come after the new provision in the Income Tax Rules that mandates businesses with a turnover of over Rs.50 crore to provide facilities to accept payments through prescribed electronic modes, including UPI.

Commenting on the launch, Akash Sinha, co-founder, and CEO of Cashfree said, “As UPI continues to witness tremendous growth in India, we want to offer businesses a simple way to use the UPI infrastructure for the widest range of business payment applications. With this launch, we are enabling businesses to implement 15+ UPI integrations for all their payment needs within a day’s work. We see this as a step to help product creators and businesses adopt UPI and make the most of the infrastructure for crucial business needs, such as payment collections, refund processing, vendor onboarding and more. After processing 50 million payments through mobile platforms in 2019, we expect to close up to 1 billion transactions with the launch of the stack this year.”

The availability of all SDKs and APIs in a single stack allows developers to implement UPI as a payment mode faster. Currently, UPI app platforms offer a range of integration options such as Android Intent SDK, seamless payment flow, SDK less intent, Google Pay Omni-channel flow, QR codes, etc., each with a different payment flow and compatibility with devices-web or mobile.

Developers can implement the desired payment flow for preferred platforms with minimal integration effort and collect as well as disburse payments via all UPI based apps with Cashfree’s UPI Stack for Businesses. Product builders, especially mobile developers will experience the flawless implementation of UPI payments while accepting in-app payments with Cashfree’s UPI stack.

Applications of Cashfree’s UPI Stack for Businesses include:

UPI payment gateway accepting payments for the website or mobile app

UPI payment link that can be shared over SMS, email, WhatsApp that accepts payments through the user’s preferred UPI app

UPI QR Codes which can be either used for offline or agent-based collections, as well as Dynamic UPI QR Codes which can be displayed on a website during checkout.

Virtual UPI addresses for reconciliation of inbound UPI payments

UPI VPA verification API

UPI payouts and refunds directly to the source UPI ID

Cashfree’s UPI Stack for Businesses will be available for all existing as well as new Cashfree users.

Promoted by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus, Cashfree is a payments and banking technology company that enables businesses in India to collect and send money around the clock. In 2019, Cashfree had pioneered Instant Refunds in India and introduced Same-day Settlements for businesses. Recently, Cashfree launched Instant Settlements to empower businesses and foster digital transactions in the country. As part of the company’s product development plans, Cashfree is also set to add UPI mandate for recurring payments to its UPI Stack for Businesses.