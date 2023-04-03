CHE vs LKN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction TATA IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very amazing and wonderful TATA IPL league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams are very powerful and they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are super excited to see the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Here we have more information about the CHE vs LKN match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with famous teams. Now all the fans are also waiting for the match. Both teams’ players are also ready to face each other in the match. Chennai Super Kings is set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in TATA IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Chennai, IN is Clear with periodic clouds and there are 2% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match details like team, time, date, venue, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date:3rd April 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Moeen Ali, 4. Ben Stokes, 5. Ambati Rayudu, 6. Shivam Dube, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 9. Mitchell Santner, 10. Deepak Chahar, 11. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants Possible Playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(WK)(C), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Krunal Pandya, 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 7. Ayush Badoni, 8. Mark Wood, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Ravi Bishnoi, 11. Avesh Khan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous among people and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on 3rd April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. If we talk about the recent match result then the CHE team won 0 matches and the LKN team won 1 match. The LKN team has more chances to win the match.