CHE vs MIDD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Middlesbrough English League Cup

Today, we are back for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches because the next match of the English League Cup is going to take place. Yes, you heard right the next match of the league is going to be played between the team Chelsea (CHE) and the opponent team Middlesbrough (MIDD). Both teams have numerous fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 24 January 2024 and it is set to take place at Stamford Bridge Football Stadium located in West London. Several details are left to share related to this match, so keep your reading.

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly available but our sources have gained some details about the previous game performances of both teams. Chelsea has received a good response by facing all the victories in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 5th position on the points table. On the other side, Chelsea has faced three wins, one draw, or one loss in the last match and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best which makes it more interesting, so watch with joy.

CHE vs MIDD (Chelsea vs Middlesbrough) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough (CHE vs MIDD)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs MIDD (Chelsea vs Middlesbrough) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Djordje Petrovic, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Levi Colwill, 4. Malo Gusto, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Enzo Fernandez, 8. Moises Caicedo, 9. Cole Palmer, 10. Armando Broja, 11. Raheem Sterling/Diego Moreira Jr