CSK vs RR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Today’s Match TATA IPL Chennai Super King vs Rajasthan Royals

TATA IPL league match between Chennai Super King vs Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super King is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in TATA IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. The weather in Chennai, IN is Clear and there is a 1% chance of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Chennai Super King (CKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 12th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Chennai Super King (CKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway, 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Shivam Dube, 5. Ravindra Jadeja, 6. MS Dhoni(C), 7. Dwaine Pretorius, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Sisanda Magala, 11. Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Dhruv Jurel, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Ravichandran Ashwin, 9. Trent Boult, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Chennai Super King vs Rajasthan Royals on 12th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. If we talk about the recent match result then the CSK team won 15 matches and the RR team won 11 matches. The CSK team has more chances to win the match against RR.