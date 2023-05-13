DC vs PBKS Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPl 2023

of the best and most outstanding TATA IPL leagues is coming back with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are super excited about the match and they have been searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the DC vs PBKS match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set for the upcoming match and this match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. If anyone wants to see the match then he can book the tickets from the websites. Now all the players are ready to face each other in the match. TATA IPL will see Delhi Capitals facing off against Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Delhi, IN is hazed and there are 38% chances of precipitation during the game. Currently, all the fans must be keen to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Saturday

Date: 13th May 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11: 1. David Warner(C), 2. Philip Salt(WK), 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rilee Rossouw, 5. Axar Patel, 6. Ripal Patel, 7. Aman Khan, 8. Lalit Yadav, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 2. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4. Liam Livingstone, 5. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 6. Sam Curran, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Rishi Dhawan, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and talented and they are ready to give their best to winning the match. This match will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings on 13th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. The PBKS team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the DC team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The DC team has more chances to win the match against PBKS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.