Renault Kwid BS6, Triber BS6 launched In India Specification Features Price Images :- Renault Kwid BS6, Triber BS6 launched In India: Renault has finally launched its most anticipated the BS6-compliant variants of the Kwid as well as the Triber in India. Talking about the prices of the new Renault Kwid BS6, it have increased by Rs 9,000 across all the trims, those of Renault Triber BS6 have hopped in the range of Rs 4,000 as well as Rs 9,000 depending on the variant.

Renault Kwid BS6, Triber BS6 launched In India

At the present date, Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been tuned for 72 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor on the other hand is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures in Kwid BS6 as well as in Triber BS6 are similar to their BS4 counterparts.

The Triber also joins the Kwid that was also updated to BS6 compliance lately in the Renault line-up, while the company on the other hand is also likely to introduce the BS6 version of the Duster sometime following month.

Here is the list of Renault Kwid BS6 variant-wise price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) details:

Renault Kwid BS6 STD 0.8-litre: Rs 2.92 lakh

Renault Kwid RXE 0.8-litre: Rs 3.62 lakh

Renault Kwid RXL 0.8-litre: Rs 3.92 lakh

Renault Kwid RXT 0.8-litre: Rs 4.22 lakh

Renault Kwid RXT MT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.42 lakh

Renault Kwid RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.50 lakh

Renault Kwid RXT AMT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.72 lakh

Renault Kwid RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.80 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber MT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.63 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber (O) MT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.71 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber AMT 1.0-litre: Rs 4.93 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber (O) AMT 1.0-litre: Rs 5.01 lakh

Here is the list of Renault Triber BS6 variant-wise price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Renault Triber RXE – Rs 4.99 lakh

Renault Triber RXL – Rs 5.74 lakh

Renault Triber RXT – Rs 6.24 lakh

Renault Triber RXZ – Rs 6.78 lakh

Renault Kwid BS6 Specification Features Images

Coming to the features, Renault Triber comes with triple edge chrome grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, eagle beak tail lamps, SUV skid plates, roof rails as well as electrically modifiable ORVM. While Renault Kwid comes with features such as split headlamps, silver streak DRLs, roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs, 14-inch volcano grey multi-spoke wheels and SUV skid plates. On the other hand, inside cabin consists of features like fully digital instrument cluster with LED illumination, 8-inch Medianav Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and so much more.

The carmaker has also announced that it is going to launch the BS6-compliant models of Duster and Captur before April 1, 2020.