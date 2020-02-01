DU Results 2019 Declared for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Semester Exam at du.ac.in :- Delhi University (DU) has announced the results of semester exams conducted for UG and PG courses in the month of November and December on 31st January 2020. Students can now check their results directly through the official website at du.ac.in.

DU Results 2019 Declared for UG/PG

According to the reports, the DU semester results 2019 have been delayed due to the DU teachers’ association (DUTA) strike.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the website by logging in using their roll number. The link to download the scorecard will not be available after a few days.

Steps to download DU semester results 2019:

Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Examination Section’

Click on the results tab

Click on ‘UG / PG Programme’ and select your semester

Enter the required details and submit

Your DU Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Students checking Delhi University Odd Semester Results online must note that the results published online are only for information purposes. Therefore, students are advised to only check their results from the website du.ac.in while official mark sheets for the results will be provided by the concerned university department/college.

The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.