Apple to Launch AirTags, High-end headphones, Wireless charging Mat & More in H1 2020 :- It seems that Apple is going to have a busy year ahead according to the latest claim. The company is said to be reportedly working on a bunch of new devices in the first half of 2020 which includes a 4.7-inch iPhone, presumably the iPhone SE 2, a pair of new high-end headphones, AirTags, an updated iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, etc.

Apple to Launch AirTags, High-end headphones

According to a report, Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo wrote, “We forecast that Apple’s major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone.”

As per the details from the Ming-Chi Kuo investor note, the low-cost iPhone, refresh iPad Pro, and the refreshed MacBook Pro or MacBook Air are going to the biggest new products from the company in H1 2020.

Notably, some of these devices have been in the news for quite some time now. For instance, Kuo says that the company will launch an iPhone with a 4.7-inch display in the first half of the year. The upcoming iPhone will feature iPhone 8’s design but with a faster A13 chipset that powers the iPhone 11. This device will be launched by the end of March at a price of about $399 (Rs 28,600 approximately).

Apple New iPad, MacBook Air Images

Next is the updated version of the iPad Pro. The Apple analyst says that the new iPad Pro models will come with a triple rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR. The new lineup is expected to be unveiled in March this year.

Reportedly, Apple will also refresh its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup. While it is still not clear if Apple is planning to launch a refreshed lineup of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or both, however, as per the previous reports, the company plans to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keypad in October this year.

Additionally, the company is also planning to launch a pair of high-end headphones this year. Apart from these, Apple will launch AirTags this year. Kuo says that the company will launch AirTags that will support Ultra-Wideband, which would increase the accuracy of locating them.

Apple headphones Specification Features

Apple had first introduced the AirPower mats back in 2017 alongside the iPhone X, however, they were scrapped later. But now Kuo is saying that the company will launch smaller AirPower mats this year.