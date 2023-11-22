FRTZ vs BOTF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fortaleza vs Botafogo Brazilian Serie A-League

The Brazillian Serie A League 2023’s next match is set to be played and it will take place between Fortaleza (FRTZ) and (BOTF). Both teams have played well and their previous matches were superb and won the hearts of fans. This match will be played at 03:30 am on Friday 24 November 2023. It is fully set to be played at Castelao Stadium, its complete name is Estadio Governador Placido Castelo located in Brazil. Lots of people are waiting for this football match and many queries are arriving such as both teams, points table, prediction, scores, reports, and more. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both of the teams have played many matches in this league and now going to play one more head-to-head match in this league. In this tournament, both have played a total of 33 matches in this league. Fortaleza has faced 12 wins, 7 draws, or 14 losses in the last matches and this team is ranked at the 12th place on the points table. On the other side, Botafogo has faced 18 wins, 6 draws, or 9 losses in the last matches and this team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. Both have strong and active players who will give their best, so watch with joy.

FRTZ vs BOTF (Fortaleza vs Botafogo) Match Details

Match: Fortaleza vs Botafogo (FRTZ vs BOTF)

tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Friday, 24th November 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Castelao Stadium

FRTZ vs BOTF (Fortaleza vs Botafogo) Starting 11

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Guilherme de Jesus da-Silva, 3. Marcelo Benevenuto, 4. Gonzalo Escobar, 5. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 6. Yago Pikachu, 7. Jose Welison, 8. Caio Alexandre, 9. Tomas Pochettino, 10. Imanol Machuca, 11. Juan Martin Lucero