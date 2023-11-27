FUL vs WOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League

Here, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Fulham (FUL) and the opponent team Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 28 November 2023. It will take place at Craven Cottage where the fans can easily enjoy. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match in this article.

It is the 13th day of this tournament and many are waiting for this match. Both teams played well and gave their best game performances in the last matches. If we talk about the points table, Fulham has faced three wins, six draws, or three losses in the last 12 matches and this team is ranked in the 15th position on the points table. On the other side, Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced four wins, five draws, or two losses in the last 12 matches and this team is ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Swipe up your reading and keep reading.

FUL vs WOL (Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Details

Match: Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FUL vs WOL)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Tuesday, 28th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

FUL vs WOL Venue: Craven Cottage

FUL vs WOL (Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Starting 11

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1.Bernd Leno, 2. Tim Ream, 3. Antonee Robinson, 4. Calvin Bassey, 5. Timothy Castagne, 6. Bobby Reid, 7. Joao Palhinha, 8. Andreas Pereira, 9. Alex Iwobi, 10. Willian, 11. Raul Jimenez