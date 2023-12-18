GIR vs ALA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Girona vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga EA Sports

Hello football lovers, the LaLiga EA Sports 2023 is going to play their next football match and it will be played between the teams Girona (GIR) and the other team Deportivo Alaves (ALA). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This amazing match is going to take place at Montilivi. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 19 December 2023. Various questions remain unclear about this match. We made an article and shared all the details, so read this article completely.

The previous matches of this league were amazing and both teams also performed their best gameplay in the last matches. Both have played a total of 16 matches and are going to play their first head-to-head match. Girona has faced thirteen wins, two draws, or one loss in the last games and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Deportivo Alaves has faced four wins, four draws, or eight losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 13th place on the points table.

GIR vs ALA (Girona vs Deportivo Alaves) Match Details

Match: Girona vs Deportivo Alaves (GIR vs ALA)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports 2023

Date: Tuesday, 19th December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

GIR vs ALA Venue: Montilivi

GIR vs ALA (Girona vs Deportivo Alaves) Starting 11

Girona (GIR) Possible Starting 11 1.Paulo Gazzaniga, 2. David Lopez, 3. Miguel Gutierrez, 4. Yan Couto, 5. Daley Blind, 6. Eric Garcia, 7. Aleix Garcia, 8. Ivan Martin Nunez, 9. Viktor Tsyhankov, 10. Savio Moreira, 11. Artem Dovbyk

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Starting 11 1.Antonio Sivera, 2. Javier Lopez-Carballo, 3. Abdel Abqar, 4. Andoni Gorosabel, 5. Rafael Marin, 6. Luis Rioja, 7. Jon Guridi, 8. Antonio Blanco Conde, 9. Ander Guevara, 10. Abde Rebbach, 11. Samuel Omorodion

The football match is available to watch on the JioCinema online streaming platforms. Let us talk about the team-winning prediction and as per the points table, Girona has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match against Deportivo Alaves but exactly nothing can be said. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Many are waiting for this upcoming match and expressing their excitement. Fans are cheering their favorite teams and waiting for the team performances.