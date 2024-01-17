CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
GIR vs RVL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Copa Del Rey League Girona vs Rayo Vallecano

3 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Copa Del Rey League. This upcoming match is set to be played between Girona (GIR) and the opponent team (RVL). It is set to begin to play at 02:00 am on Thursday 18 January 2024 and this superb match will take place at Montilivi, a multi-use stadium located in Girona, Catalonia, Spain. Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are waiting and showing their curiosity to get more details. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, team players, previous performances, predictions, reports, weather, and many more in this article.

GIR vs RVL Live Score

The Copa del Rey is a football competition league and both teams Girona and Rayo Vallencano have played well in their previous matches. It is reported that this tournament began recently and both team’s gameplay won the hearts of many people or audiences. Some unverified sources claim that both teams are going to play their fourth match in this league and it is also the first face-to-face match of both teams. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best till the end of this match, so watch with joy.

GIR vs RVL (Girona vs Rayo Vallecano) Match Details

Match: Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (GIR vs RVL)
Tournament: Copa Del Rey League
Date: Thursday, 18th January 2024
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Montilivi

GIR vs RVL (Girona vs Rayo Vallecano) Starting 11

Girona (GIR) Possible Starting 11 1.Paulo Gazzaniga, 2. Juanpe, 3. Arnau Martinez, 4. Miguel Gutierrez, 5. Daley Blind, 6. Yan Couto, 7. Aleix Garcia, 8. Valery Fernandez, 9. Ivan Martin Nunez, 10. Pablo Torre, 11. Artem Dovbyk

Rayo Vallecano (RVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Ivan Balliu, 3. Florian Lejeune, 4. Alfonso Espino, 5. Aridane Hernandez, 6. Isi Palazon, 7. Oscar Valentin, 8. Unai Lopez, 9. Kike Perez, 10. Jorge de Frutos, 11. Sergio Camello

This football match is set to live broadcast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is quite hard to tell about the team winning prediction because there are no information has emerged about both teams Girona and Rayo Vallecano, previous gameplay performance. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Many are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match and making it more interesting. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

