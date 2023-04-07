GNG vs UTR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Dutch League FC Groningen vs Utrecht

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best Dutch League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between FC Groningen vs Utrecht. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. If we talk about the players then all the players are very famous and they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Dutch League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. The Dutch League match between FC Groningen vs Utrecht will be played at Euroborg. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

League: Dutch League

Team: FC Groningen (GNG) vs Utrecht (UTR)

Date: 7th April 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Euroborg

FC Groningen (GNG) Possible playing 11: 1.Michael Verrips, 2. Liam van Gelderen, 3. Radinio Balker, 4. Thijmen Blokzijl, 5. Jetro Willems, 6. Tomas Suslov, 7. Laros Duarte, 8. Johan Hove, 9. Ricardo Pepi, 10. Thom van-Bergen, 11. Elvis Manu

Utrecht (UTR) Possible playing 11: 1. Vasilis Barkas, 2. Mike van der Hoorn, 3. Marc Van der Maarel, 4. Sean Klaiber, 5. Modibo Sagnan, 6. Jens Toornstra, 7. Sander van der Streek, 8. Taylor Booth, 9. Luuk Brouwers, 10. Tasos Douvikas, 11. Othmane Boussaid

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between FC Groningen vs Utrecht on 7th April 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) in Dutch League. If we talk about the recent match GNG team won 1 match, and lost 4 matches and on the other hand UTR team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches. The UTR team has more chances to win as it looks good in the recent match.