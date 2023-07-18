GRZ vs GAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, SK Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray Club Friendlies

Hello all the football match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well-known Club Friendlies league is coming back with two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between SK Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Both teams have an amazing fan following. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the GRZ vs GAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Club Friendlies is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now both team players are ready to show their best for moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Club Friendlies match between SK Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray will be played at Merkur Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match like team, date, venue, day, time, and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: SK Sturm Graz (GRZ) vs Galatasaray (GAL)

Date: 18th July 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Merkur Arena

League: Club Friendlies

SK Sturm Graz (GRZ) Possible Playing 11:1.Kjell Scherpen, 2. Gregory Wuthrich, 3. Amadou Dante, 4. Jusuf Gazibegovic, 5. Alexandar Borkovic, 6. Otar Kiteishvili, 7. Stefan Hierlander, 8. Jon Stankovic, 9. Vesel Demaku, 10. Manprit Sarkaria, 11. Emanuel Emegha

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Playing 11:1.Fernando Muslera, 2. Sacha Boey, 3. Victor Nelsson, 4. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 5. Kazimcan Karatas, 6. Yunus Akgun, 7. Berkan Kutlu, 8. Fredrik Midtsjo, 9. Yusuf Demir, 10. Kerem Akturkoglu, 11. Baris Yilmaz

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between SK Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray on 18th July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Merkur Arena. Now fans are very curious to know about the match result then GRZ team won 5 matches and the GAL team won 3 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 1 match. The GRZ team has more channels to win the match against GAL.