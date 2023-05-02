GT vs DC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match 44

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a very well-known and outstanding league TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. A highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals. IPL is very famous among people and currently fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more entertaining and enjoyable. Now many people are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GT vs DC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as it will be more amazing. So if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. Now fans’ wait going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in TATA IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk the weather in Ahmedabad, IN is Partly Cloudy and there are 16 % possibility of rain during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, venue, date, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Date: 2 May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill/Abhinav Manohar, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Noor Ahmad, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Mohit Sharma, 11. Joshua Little

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11:1.David Warner(C), 2. Philip Salt(WK), 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Priyam Garg, 6. Axar Patel, 7. Ripal Patel, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Anrich Nortje, 10. Mukesh Kumar, 11. Ishant Sharma

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals on 2nd May 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. The GT team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the DC team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The GT team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.