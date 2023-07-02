Hidden Love Chinese Drama Episode 18: Release Date and Time Countdown

Today we are going to talk about the most popular show Hidden Love series and it is shared that this series is going to release the 18th episode of its first season. The story of this series revolves around two-person including a girl and a boy. Now, the releasing news of the next episode of this series is gathering so much attention and rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media platforms. Let us know the entire details related to this upcoming episode and also talk more about this series such as cast, crews, plot, release date, and more.

Hidden Love Chinese Drama Episode 18: Release Date

This series generates a large number of fans around the world in a short time period and many areas showed their excitement to know more about the upcoming episode of this series. It is one of the most popular series of the Chinese Dramas. This series is directed by Gia Lee and the writers of this series are Sijia Ou and Yi Zhu. It premiered on 20 June 2023 and gained a lot of love and popularity within a short time period. This series is full of Comedy and Romance which is most liked by the fans or people. Our sources have fetched a lot of information related to this series and keep reading this article to know more about this upcoming episode.

This series is set to release its 18th episode on Monday 3 July 2023 and this series is available to watch on Netflix OTT streaming platform. This series is currently released in Mandarin language and fans across the world can watch with the use of subtitles. Lusi Zhao, Zheyuan Chen, Victor Ma, and Li Zeng played the main role in this series. However, the other co-actor also gave their best in this series. It is confirmed that this upcoming episode is full of unexpected love circumstances which will be the most liked by the fans.

It shows the love chemistry of a young girl named Sang Zhi who falls in love with Duan Jia Xu, a boy who often comes to her house to play games in her older brother's room. She had a crush on Duan when she was young but later they lost contact with each other for some reason. Now, we will how they get together or will they love each other.