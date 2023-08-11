HOH vs DMU Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Minor League Cricket T20 Houston Hurricanes vs Dallas Mustangs

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best Minor League Cricket T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between Houston Hurricanes vs Dallas Mustangs. Both teams are very famous among people as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching for matches as they are very curious to know about match details. Here we have more information about the HOH vs DMU match and we will update you in this article.

Houston Hurricanes are set to take on Dallas Mustangs in Minor League Cricket T20 at Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Prairie View, Texa.

Match Details

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Team: Houston Hurricanes (HOH) vs Dallas Mustangs (DMU)

Day: Friday

Date: 11th August 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Prairie View, Texa

Houston Hurricanes (HOH) Possible Playing 11:1.Saqlain Haider(WK), 2. Ahsan Shah, 3. Saif Badar, 4. Hamza Bangash, 5. Usman Ashraf, 6. Karthik Gatepalli, 7. Usman Rafiq, 8. Huzefa Ahmed, 9. Matthew Tromp, 10. Hassan Rashid, 11. Ali-Khan

Dallas Mustangs (DMU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Andries Gous(WK), 2. Sujith Gowda, 3. Jannisar Khan, 4. Nauman Anwar, 5. Hammad Azam, 6. Adnan Haroon, 7. Corey Anderson(C), 8. Rishi Ramesh, 9. Nosthush Kenjige, 10. Ali Sheikh, 11. Ehsan Adil

Match Prediction

This match will be played between Houston Hurricanes and Dallas Mustangs on 11th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Prairie View, Texa. The HOH team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the DMU team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. But the DMU team has more chances to win the match.