Imlie 6th August 2023: Today’s Episode Written Update

Mohan tries to penetrate Devika but Arto stops him. He turns his hand and hits him. Devika tells him not to get into a fight with these men. Arto informs her to believe in him. He can manage them. He hits those men one by one and Kairi inspires him.

Imlie goes to Rana’s House and she peeks for all the family members but discovers no one. She becomes frustrated and thinks if anything occurs to her family then she will be broken entirely. Mohan loses his spirit and takes out his gun. He fires Arto. Imlie goes to the temple and prays for her family’s security. Shivani gets shot while protecting Arto. Ranns become stunned and Mohan warns them not to do anything for him otherwise he will kill them. Rudra informs Arto to calm down. Imlie discovers a food bill where she notices someone ordered nonveg and alcohol.

She gets a clue that maybe those criminals took Ranas to the godown. She says thanks to Sita Maiya. Mohan ties Ranas with ropes again. Shivani asks for water and Devika pleads the guys to give her some water. They deny and Arto becomes angry. Kairi gives her water bottle to Shivani and makes her drink. Those guys yell at Kairi and she states she has been giving water. She calls them bad uncle and they call her talkative. Mohan suggests him guys to take her someplace else. Arto informs him to tackle her carefully because she is a child.

Kia states everything is occurring due to Imlie. Manish wishes Imlie had been certainly trying her best to discover them. She joins the godown and discovers Kairi's water bottle. She states she will rescue her family soon. She disguises seeing Mohan. He keeps his gun on the flats and she picks it up without his knowledge. She goes to the centre and gets caught by Mohan and his guys.