Infinix Note 30 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera, Price, Specifications

It is coming forward that Infinix Note 30 5G has been launched in India and the launching news of this device is creating a great buzz on the internet. It is a good time and chance for those people who wants to buy a new smartphone. The launching news of this device is gathering so much attention on the internet sites and many people are hitting the search engine to know more details about this device, so we made an article and shared the entire details about this device such as price, features, key specialization, facts and more.

As per the exclusive reports, the company has been launched in the Indian market and this device was launched on Wednesday 14 June 2023. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and it is now available to buy from the showrooms. The Infinix Note 30 5G came in a series that contains two variants including Infinix Note 30 5G and Infinix Note 30 5G pro. Many people are curious to know more about the features of this smartphone series. Don’t skip any line and read completely this article to the features of this device, so swipe up this page.

Infinix Note 30 5G Launched in India

This company launched the series in India. The basic model has a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and it is available with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variant. The pro model has a price tag of Rs. 15,999 and it is available in a pair of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variants. Customers can get a discount of Rs. 1,000 on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. It offers a 108-megapixel primary camera and it is backed with a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging along with a bypass charging mode that is claimed to reduce overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius while gaming which is most liked by gamers.

Let us know more about the features, it offers a dual-SIM and it runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. It has a full-HD+ IPS display of 6.78 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 580 nits of peak brightness. This device will be most liked by gamers and many are sharing their reactions online after using this device. We have shared all the available information about this device above in this article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.