FM vs FAD Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Future Mattress vs First Abu Dhabi Bank Bukhatir T20 League

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch matches. A very well-known and favorite Bukhatir T20 League is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Future Mattress vs First Abu Dhabi Bank. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they are also ready to support. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the FM vs FAD match and we will share it with you in this article.

Bukhatir T20 League is coming back one more time with its teams. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing as they always give their best for winning the match trophy. Future Mattress is set to take on First Abu Dhabi Bank in Bukhatir T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. If we talk about the weather in Sharjah city, AE is cloudy and there are 20% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Future Mattress vs First Abu Dhabi Bank

League: Bukhatir T20 League

Date: 14th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Future Mattress Possible Playing 11:1.Alishan Sharafu, 2. Hameed Khan, 3. Amjad Gul, 4. Muhammad Usman-II, 5. Syed-Haider Shah(WK), 6. Abdul Shakoor(WK), 7. Muhammad Uzair-Khan, 8. Saif Janjua, 9. Tahir Latif, 10. Muhammad Azhar, 11. Raja Akifullah-Khan

First Abu Dhabi Bank Possible Playing 11:1.Karthik Berukodige Ramamohan, 2. Rahman Ghani, 3. Noushad Mohamad, 4. Sajish Sivankutty(C), 5. Mohammed Shabbir, 6. Sayed Mujaheed, 7. Noman Safdar, 8. Muhammad Aslam-I(WK), 9. Vivek Menon, 10. Kaitharam Venkatachalam Venkatesh, 11. Naveen Karkera

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Future Mattress vs First Abu Dhabi Bank on 14th June 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result then Future Mattress looks in good form in recent matches, they are the favorites to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.