INT vs SAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Salernitana Serie A League

It is emerging that the Serie A-League is back with its next football match and it will be played between Internazionale (INT) and the opponent team Salernitana (SAL). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play their match against each other and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this league. It will take place at San Siro Football Stadium located in Milan, Italy and it is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 17 February 2024. Fans are excited about this upcoming match and curious to know more, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

In this league, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and performed their best which won the hearts of viewers. According to the reports, Internazionale has faced nineteen wins, one loss, or three draws in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 1st position on the points table. Salernitana has received an unwell response by facing two wins, fifteen losses, or seven draws, and the team is presently ranked in the 20th position on the points table. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league and it will be most liked by the viewers.

INT vs SAL (Internazionale vs Salernitana) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Salernitana (INT vs SAL)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Saturday, 17th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

INT vs SAL Venue: San Siro

INT vs SAL (Internazionale vs Salernitana) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Benjamin Pavard, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram