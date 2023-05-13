INT vs SAS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Sassulo Serie A League

Hello football lovers, here we are going to talk about an upcoming football match that is going to be played between Internazionale (INT) and Sassulo. This match will begin play at 12:15 am on Wednesday 14 May 2023 and this match will be played at San Siro in Milan. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. This match is one of the Serie A tournaments and it is determined that it will be most liked by the fans. Let’s know more about this match in this article.

Both teams gave their best in their previous matches and are now fully excited to give their best in this upcoming football match. Lets us know about their last five matches in this tournament where Internazionale faced four wins and one loss in their last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Sassulo faced two losses, one draw, and two wins in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best in this upcoming match which will be enjoyed by the fans, so watch and enjoy this match.

INT vs SAS (Internazionale vs Sassulo) Match Details

Match: Internazionale and Sassulo

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 14 May 2023

Time: 12:15 AM

Venue: San Siro in Milan

INT vs SAS (Internazionale vs Sassulo) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Andre Onana, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Federico Dimarco, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Denzel Dumfries, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Edin Dzeko

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Starting 11 1.Andrea Consigli, 2. Rogerio da Silva, 3. Jeremy Toljan, 4. Ruan Netto, 5. Martin Erlic, 6. Maxime Lopez, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Davide Frattesi, 9. Nedim Bajrami, 10. Gregoire Defrel, 11. Domenico Berardi