Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Price In India Specification Features Images Colours :- Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G The most anticipated upcoming smartphone by Oppo is Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G which has been rumoured to come with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Review

On the top of that it is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as well as to come with 8GB of RAM.

As per to the recent rumours and reports, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is going to run Android 10 and is also expected to be powered by a 4025mAh battery. In addition to that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G supports proprietary fast charging.

Coming to its cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera; along with the second 13-megapixel camera; as well as the third 8-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. On the other hand, it is also expected to sport a camera on the front for selfies.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specification Features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G also runs ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The listing from the company also suggests that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is going to go on sale in total of four colour options and those options are as follows: Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise.

As far as the connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G are concerned, it is said to comprise of Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. In addition to that, the Sensors on the phone are also rumoured to comprise of accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, as well as fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G on the other hand also supports face unlock and bears a glass body.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price In India

Previously, this year, in the month of August, Oppo launched the Reno 2-series in India on Aug 28. With this launch and marked its global debut of its lineup in India. After this launch, Reno 2-series was then launched in China on September 10.