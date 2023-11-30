CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
ITT vs ALK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Arabian League

17 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is a piece of exciting news emerging for football lovers, the Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is going to be played between Al-Ittihad (ITT) and the opponent team Al-Khaleej (ALK). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other and it will win the hearts of fans. This match will begin play at 11:30 pm on Thursday 30 November 2023 and it will take place at King Abdul Aziz Stadium. Both of the teams have a massive number of fans worldwide and they are so excited for this match. Here, we will try to share all the details such as both teams, points table, prediction, scores, reports, ground, and many more.

ITT vs ALK Live Score

Both teams performed the best and played well in the previous games. It is reported that both of the teams have played a total of 14 matches and going to play their first face-to-face in this league. Al-Ittihad has faced seven wins, four draws, or three losses in the previous matches and the team ranked in the 4th place in the points table. On the other side, Al-Khaleej has faced three wins, four draws, or seven losses in the last match and the team is ranked in 14th place in the points table.

ITT vs ALK (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej (ITT vs ALK)
Tournament: Saudi Arabian League
Date: Thursday, 30th November 2023
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
ITT vs ALK Venue: King Abdul Aziz Stadium

ITT vs ALK (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1.Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 3. Ahmed Bamasud, 4. Hassan Kadesh, 5. Luiz Felipe, 6. Fabinho, 7. Joao Felipe Jota, 8. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, 9. Saleh Al-Jaman-Al-Amri, 10. Karim Benzema, 11. Abderazak Hamdallah

Al-Khaleej (ALK) Possible Starting 11 1.Marwan Al-Haidari, 2. Muhammad Khabrani, 3. Lisandro Lopez, 4. Pedro Rebocho, 5. Saeed Al-Hamsal, 6. Ivo Rodrigues, 7. Jung Woo-Young, 8. Khaled Narey, 9. Mohamed Sherif, 10. Mansour Hamzi, 11. Fabio Martins

If we talk about the team winning prediction then both teams played well and Al-Ittihad has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match. Both teams have strong players who will perform their best until the end, so exactly nothing can be said about the prediction. This match is set to live broadcast on Fancode. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. The weather is also fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles.

