KOL vs RCB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction TATA IPL Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the biggest and most famous TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are very famous and powerful as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Here we have more information about the KOL vs RCB match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the fans are also waiting for the match. So now if anyone wants to see the match on the ground then you can book the tickets from the websites. Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in TATA IPL at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Kolkata, IN is hazed and there is a 20% chance of precipitation during the game. Now all fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and their details of the match. Let’s take a look at the lineup of the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Date: 6th April 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Mandeep-Singh, 3. Anukul Sudhakar Roy, 4. Nitish Rana(C), 5. Rinku Singh, 6. Andre Russell, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Umesh Yadav/Jason Roy, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Michael Bracewell, 6. Shahbaz Ahmed, 7. Karn Sharma, 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Akash Deep, 10. Reece Topley, 11. Mohammed Siraj

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 6th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. The KKR team won 17 matches and another hand RCB team won 14 matches. The KKR team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.