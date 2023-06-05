KRM vs LIN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, KRM Panthers vs Lions XI KCC T10 Challengers League

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous and outstanding KCC T10 Challengers League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between KRM Panthers vs Lions XI. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best. Now fans must be very curious to know about the whole information about the match. Here we have more information about the KRM vs LIN match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team: KRM Panthers (KRM) vs Lions XI (LIN)

Date: 5th June 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

KRM Panthers (KRM) Possible Playing 11: 1. Khadarvalli Shaik, 2. Thnagaran Kathavarayan, 3. Sunil Musthafa, 4. Seyyaf Rafi, 5. Rijil Venugopal, 6. Naveen Jayan(C), 7. Gokul-Kumar(WK), 8. Govind-Kumar, 9. Praboshlal Koroth, 10. Nadeem Zahid, 11. Mathew Joseph

Lions XI (LIN) Possible Playing 11:1.Asif Shahid Mahmood(WK), 2. Lakwinder Satnam Singh(WK), 3. Udhaya Pasupathi, 4. Mandeep Husan Lal(C), 5. Anas Mohammed, 6. Ramanathan-P, 7. Riasat-Ali Anwar-Khan, 8. Manpreet Singh Sukhdev, 9. Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan, 10. Umar Daraz, 11. Sunny Davinder Kumar

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be held between KRM Panthers vs Lions XI on 5th June 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now fans are also very curious to know which teams have more chances to win the match. Reportedly, KRM Panthers look in good form in recent matches, They are the favorites to win the match.