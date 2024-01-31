Lantrani OTT Release Date: Watch Jitendar Kumar’s Lantrani Movie Trailer

Lantrani OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. Good day, Today news has come stating about the upcoming thriller and drama movie named Lantrani. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. This article provides comprehensive details about Lantrani, including its OTT release date on Zee5, set for February 9, 2024. The announcement of this Hindi film, featuring a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan, Johny Lever, has generated widespread excitement in the industry, sparking lively conversations among audiences across languages.

Lantrani OTT Release Date

Previously undisclosed, details about this film have now emerged, with the team unveiling its OTT premiere date. The trend of swift OTT releases might alter the landscape of filmmaking, as films released promptly on these platforms may go unnoticed by many. Filmmakers need to reconsider this approach, involving extended shelving followed by sudden release dates without ample promotion. “Lantrani” follows suit by exclusively premiering on the OTT platform, bypassing traditional theatrical distribution. For a comprehensive understanding of this upcoming Hindi anthology film, delve into this article from start to finish.



The anthology film “Lantrani” boasts three directors, each nationally acclaimed for their previous works. Kaushik Ganguly, known for directing the national award-winning film “Nagarkirtan,” will helm one story in this anthology. Gurvinder Singh, renowned for films like “Anhe Ghore Da Daan” and “Chauthi Koot,” will direct another narrative. The third story in the film comes from the director Bhaskar Hazarika, acclaimed for his award-winning work in “Aamis.” Zee5 secured the digital rights for the movie “Lantrani,” set to premiere on OTT on February 9, 2024. Jitendra Kumar, known for his roles in TVF production web series and movies, is expanding his horizons beyond his familiar terrain. Despite being a highly skilled actor, all of Jitendra Kumar’s films, from “Chaman Bahar” to “Lantrani,” opt for OTT releases over theatrical screenings. His recent OTT film, “Dry Day,” directed by Saurabh Shukla, marked his continued venture into diverse opportunities. While the release of “Panchayat” Season 3 on Amazon Prime faced a delay for unspecified reasons, there’s optimism that Jitendra Kumar might secure future theatrical releases. The cast of the film “Lantrani” includes Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever, Nimisha Sajayan, Jisshu Sengupta, Boloram Das, Preeti Sharma, Sanjay Mahanand, Pranay Garg, and others.



The movie stories for “Lantrani” were penned by Durgesh Singh, while the anthology was directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Gurvinder Singh, and Bhaskar Hazarika. Details about the remaining production team members have not been officially disclosed by the movie crew. In the upcoming anthology, Jisshu Sengupta, a renowned actor in Bengali cinema and Hindi films, will play a significant role alongside Johnny Lever. He has become a sought-after actor in Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali, featuring in numerous films across these languages. Recently, he played a character in the Telugu film “Saindhav,” alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. With this stellar cast, including outstanding performers, “Lantrani” promises to be a captivating film. As mentioned earlier, Zee5 has acquired the OTT streaming rights, making the film available for streaming from February 9.