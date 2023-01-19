LAZ vs BOG Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very well-known and outstanding Coppa Italia league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Lazzio vs Bologna. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it is going to be very entertaining and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the LAZ vs BOG match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the Coppa Italia league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will not lose any chance to win the match against the opposite team. This match is going to be very interesting. The Coppa Italia match between Lazzio vs Bologna will be played on Thursday at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the lovers of the football match are waiting for the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Match Details

League: Coppa Italia

Team: Lazzio (LAZ) vs Bologna (BOG)

Day: Thursday

Date: 19th January 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Danilo Cataldi, 8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 9. Felipe Anderson, 10. Ciro Immobile, 11. Mattia Zaccagni

Bologna (BOG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Adama Soumaoro, 3. Charalampos Lykogiannis, 4. Jhon Lucumi, 5. Stefan Posch, 6. Nicolas Dominguez, 7. Roberto Soriano, 8. Gary Medel, 9. Lewis Ferguson, 10. Nicola Sansone, 11. Riccardo Orsolini

Match Prediction

According to the match. Both teams have amazing players and they are very skilled full and amazing. Both teams are ready to face each other in the match. This match will take place between Lazzio vs Bologna on 19th January 2023 at 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Stadio Olimpico. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the result that which team has more chances to win the match. LAZ team won 0 matches and the BOG team also did not win any matches. But LAZ looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.