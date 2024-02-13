LEP vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

We are back for the sports lovers, especially for those who like football and, those who are waiting for the next match of the UEFA Champions League. Yes, you heard right this league is back with its next match which is fixed to be played between the teams RB Leipzig (LEP) and the other team Real Madrid (RM). Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide and many are expressing their excitement for the match. It is set to take place at 01:30 am on Wednesday 14 February 2024 at Red Bull Arena Leipzig, a football stadium located in Leipzig, Germany. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both teams performed their best in the last matches and received good responses from the fans and audiences. Both teams have played a total of six matches and both are going to play their first face-to-face match. RB Leipzig has four wins or two losses and is second in Group G of the points table. Real Madrid has faced a good response with six wins and the team is on top of Group C in the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams and all will perform their best until the end, so watch and enjoy.

LEP vs RM (RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid (LEP vs RM)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 14th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

LEP vs RM Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

LEP vs RM (RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Starting 11 1.Janis Blaswich, 2. Lukas Klostermann, 3. Mohamed Simakan, 4. David Raum, 5. Castello Lukeba, 6. Dani Olmo, 7. Xaver Schlager, 8. Xavi Simons, 9. Nicolas Seiwald, 10. Benjamin Sesko, 11. Lois Openda