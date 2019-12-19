LIC HFL Final 2019 Exam Result declared Check at lichousing.com Roll No Wise :- Life Insurance Corporation- Housing Finance Limited (LIC- HFL) has announced the final result for assistants, associates and assistant manager recruitment 2019 on its official website. All the candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination 2019 can now check their results at the official website i.e. lichousing.com.

LIC HFL Final 2019 Result

The corporation will send the Individual communication with necessary instructions on the candidate’s email address in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on their email ids and official website for latest updates.

LIC had released the result of computer based exam on November 7, 2019 after which the qualified candidates had appeared for the interview round which was conducted on November 23, 2019. Candidates who have successfully cleared the interview round have made it to the final merit list and check their result/ final merit list at the official website of LIC HFL.

Steps to check LIC HFL assistant final result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com

Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, “To View Candidates selected for the post of Assistant Manager”

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list.

The candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written and interview test. Those who will be appointed as Assistant Manager will get a salary of Rs. 32,815/- per month in the scale of 32815 – 1685(14) – 56405 – 1755(3) – 61670 and other admissible allowances as per government rules.

There will be a training period of 1 year as Management Trainee before appointment as Assistant Manager from the date of joining. Candidates will get a consolidated salary of Rs.25, 000/- per month during this training period. Those who will successfully complete the training period will be appointed as Assistant Manager in Life Insurance Corporation-Housing Finance Division.