LXB vs POR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro Qualifiers

This match is going to be played by two powerful teams as one of the best Euro Qualifiers leagues is all set to entertain its fans. This match will be played between Luxembourg vs Portugal. Both teams are very famous and all the players of both teams are also ready to face each other in the match.

Euro Qualifiers is coming back one more time with its amazing teams. Now all the fans are also waiting for the match as they also want to support their favorite team. This match will be played between two strong teams. The Euro Qualifiers match between Luxembourg vs Portugal will be played at Luxembourg Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the lovers are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

LXB vs POR Live Score

Match Details

Team: Luxembourg (LXB)vs Portugal (POR)

Day: Monday

Date: 27th March 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Luxembourg Stadium

League: Euro Qualifiers

Luxembourg (LXB) Possible playing 11: 1. Anthony Moris, 2. Laurent Jans, 3. Enes Mahmutovic, 4. Mica Pinto, 5. Florian Bohnert, 6. Leandro Barreiro, 7. Christopher Martins, 8. Mathias Olesen, 9. Dejvid Sinani, 10. Gerson Rodrigues, 11. Yvandro Borges Sanches

Portugal (POR) Possible playing 11: 1. Rui Patricio, 2. Joao Cancelo, 3. Raphael Guerreiro, 4. Diogo Dalot, 5. Ruben Dias, 6. Ruben Neves, 7. Bernardo Silva, 8. Otavio, 9. Bruno Fernandes, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Joao Felix

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. If we talk about the player then all the players are very amazing and hardworking. This match is going to be played between Luxembourg vs Portugal on 27th March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Luxembourg Stadium. Now all the players are very curious to know about their previous match results. Then the LXB team won 0 matches and the POR team won 1 match. The POR team has more chances to win the match against LXB.