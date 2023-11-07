MCI vs YGB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester City vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Manchester City (MCI) and Young Boys (YGB). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing thier excitement. This amazing match is going to take place at Etihad Stadium. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 12:15 am pm on Wednesday 8 November 2023. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

Both of the teams played well in thier last matches and won the hearts of the viewers and audience. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. Both teams have played a total of three matches in their last match and now going to play thier second head-to-head match of this tournament. Manchester City has faced good responses by winning all the last three matches. This team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Young Boys has faced one draw, or two losses in the last matches and is ranked in the 3rd place of the points table.

MCI vs YGB (Manchester City vs Young Boys) Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Young Boys (MCI vs YGB)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 8th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

MCI vs YGB (Manchester City vs Young Boys) Starting 11

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. John Stones, 4. Nathan Ake, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Mateo Kovacic, 9. Jeremy Doku, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez