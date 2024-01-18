MICT vs PR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mi Cape Town vs Paarl SA20 League 2024

Hello cricket lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the SA20 League 2024. This upcoming match is set to be played between the team Mi Cape Town (MICT) and the opponent team Paarl (PR). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are so excited for this upcoming cricket match. It is set to begin to play at 09:00 pm on Friday 19 January 2024 and it will take place at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa. This stadium is located at the base of Table Mountain. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

It is reported that the SA20 League 2024 began recently and the gameplay performance of all the teams is receiving good responses from the audience. Both teams have played a total of three matches and are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Mi Cape Town has faced one win, or two losses in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Paarl has received a good response by facing all victories in the last matches and the team is ranked at the top on the points table.

MICT vs PR (Mi Cape Town vs Paarl) Match Details

Match: Mi Cape Town vs Paarl (MICT vs PR)

Tournament: SA20 League 2024

Date: Friday, 19th January 2024

Time: 09:00 PM (IST) – 03:30 PM (GMT)

MICT vs PR Match Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

MICT vs PR (Mi Cape Town vs Paarl) Playing 11

Mi Cape Town (MICT) Possible Playing 11 1.Rassie van der-Dussen, 2. Ryan Rickelton(WK), 3. Dewald Brevis, 4. Sam Curran, 5. Liam Livingstone, 6. Kieron Pollard(C), 7. Connor Esterhuizen(WK), 8. George Linde, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Beuran Hendricks, 11. Olly Stone

Paarl (PR) Possible Playing 11 1.Jason Roy, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Wihan Lubbe, 4. David Miller(C), 5. Mitchell van Buuren, 6. Fabian Allen, 7. Andile Phehlukwayo, 8. Bjorn Fortuin, 9. Lungi Ngidi, 10. Tabraiz Shamsi, 11. Obed McCoy

This cricket match is set to live broadcast on Sports 18HD. It is quite hard to tell about the team winning prediction because both teams have played only three matches. However, Paarl has more chances to get a win in this upcoming match against Mi Cape Town. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. All the players are fine and none of them have any injuries before this match. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.