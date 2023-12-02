MIL vs FRO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Frosinone Serie A League

Here, we are going to talk about the next match of the Serie A League 2023. It will be played between Milan (MIL) and the opponent team (FRO). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are expressing their waiting and excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 3 December 2023 and it will take place at San Siro Stadium located in Milan, Italy. Both teams will be played against each other and it makes this match more interesting. Many questions are arriving such as teams, team players, reports, predictions, previous matches, and many more. Let us discuss the details of this upcoming match in this article.

Both teams gave their best in the previous matches and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is expected that it will be one of the best matches of this league. Milan has faced eight wins, two draws, or three losses in the last 13 matches and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Frosinone has faced five wins, three draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table.

MIL vs FRO (Milan vs Frosinone) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Frosinone (MIL vs FRO)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 3rd December 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy

MIL vs FRO (Milan vs Frosinone) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Tommaso Pobega, 7. Christian Pulisic, 8. Tijjani Reijnders, 9. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 10. Olivier Giroud, 11. Rafael Leao