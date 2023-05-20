MIL vs SAM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A League

Hello football readers, today we have great news that the Serie A league is going to play their next football match and this upcoming match is set to play between Milan (MIL) and Sampdoria (SAM). This match will begin play at 12:15 am on Sunday 21 May 2023 and this match is set to take place at San Siro in Milan. Both teams contain large fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this amazing football match. In this article, we are going to discuss in detail the complete information about this match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had played numerous head-to-head matches together in this tournament and after giving thier best performance they won the heart of their fans and people. If we talk about the last five matches of this tournament then Milan faced two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Sampdoria faced three losses and two draws in their last five matches in this tournament. It is said that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

MIL vs SAM (Milan vs Sampdoria) Match Details

Match: Milan and Sampdoria

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 21 May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: San Siro in Milan

MIL vs SAM (Milan vs Sampdoria) Starting XIs

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Sandro Tonali, 8. Brahim Diaz, 9. Junior Messias, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Starting 11 1.Nicola Ravaglia, 2. Koray Gunter, 3. Bruno Amione, 4. Bram Nuytinck, 5. Alessandro Zanoli, 6. Tommaso Augello, 7. Tomas Rincon, 8. Filip Djuricic, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Fabio Quagliarella, 11. Manolo Gabbiadini

According to the reports, The fans are very excited to watch this upcoming and it is expected that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Currently, there is no player who has any injuries and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and the fans and viewers can easily watch this match.