MLW Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction Live Score Fantasy Football Prediction Millwall vs Burnley

Hello, all the lovers of football here we are sharing exciting news with you. A very famous English Championship league is all set for the match and this league is ready to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Millwall and Burnley. It is a highly anticipated match and fans are super excited about this match as they know that it will be very amazing and interesting. Now fans are searching for the match on the internet as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MLW vs BUR match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that English Championship league is coming back with its two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are very talented and outstanding and they are also ready to show their best moves in the playground. The English Championship League match between Millwall and Burnley is going to be played on Wednesday at The Den (London). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be neat and there are no possibilities of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, and venue. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Millwall (MLW) vs Burnley (BUR)

Date: 22 February 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 01:15

Venue: The Den (London)

League: English Championship

Millwall (MLW) Possible Playing 11:1. Z. Flemming, 2. T. Bradshaw, 3. C. Cresswell, 4. J. Cooper, 5. G. Saville, 6. A. Voglsammer, 7. G. Honeyman, 8. C. Styles, 9. T. Burey, 10. D. Watmore, 11. G. Long

Burnley (BUR) Possible Playing 11:1. N. Tella,2. J. Rodríguez, 3.B. Manuel, 4.A. Zaroury, 5.J. Brownhill, 6. I. Maatsen, 7. Vitinho,8. A. Barnes, 9. C. Roberts, 10. J. Guðmunds¬son, 11. A. Murić

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very hardworking and amazing. This match is going to be played between two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Millwall vs Burnley on 22 February 2023 at 01:15 at The Den (London). Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result then MLW team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match and on the other hand the BUR team won 4 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 1 match. The BUR team has more chances to win the match.