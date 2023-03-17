MOB vs WBN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best Bundesliga leagues is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen. It is a highly anticipated match. Fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Both teams’ players are very amazing and wonderful and they always give their best for winning the match. Here we have more information about the MOB vs WBN match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Bundesliga league is coming back with its powerful teams. Both team players are ready to show their best moves in the playground as they don’t want to lose any chances to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can buy the tickets from the websites. The Bundesliga match between MOB and Werder Bremen is going to be played at Borussia Park. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) vs Werder Bremen (WBN)

Date: 18th March 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Borussia-Park

League: Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) Possible playing 11: 1.Jonas Omlin, 2. Stefan Lainer, 3. Nico Elvedi, 4. Ramy Bensebaini, 5. Kou Itakura, 6. Lars Stindl, 7. Jonas Hofmann, 8. Christoph Kramer, 9. Hannes Wolf, 10. Kouadio Kone, 11. Alassane Plea

Werder Bremen (WBN) Possible playing 11: 1.Jiri Pavlenka, 2. Marco Friedl, 3. Mitchell Weiser, 4. Niklas Stark, 5. Amos Pieper, 6. Anthony Jung, 7. Christian Gross, 8. Niklas Schmidt, 9. Jens Stage, 10. Niclas Fullkrug, 11. Marvin Ducksch

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to give their best in the playground for the trophy. This match is going to be played between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen on 18th March 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at Borussia Park. The MOB team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the WBN team won 1 match, lost 4 matches and draw 0 matches. The MOB team has more chances to win the match against WBN.