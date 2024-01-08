CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

MOR vs CPA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC Portuguese League

18 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we will talk about the next match of the Portuguese League 2023 which is creating a great buzz among the fans and those who are waiting for this match. This football match is going to be played between Moreirense (MOR) and the team will be played against the team Casa Pia AC (CPA). It will take place at Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a multi-use stadium, and the match is set to begin at 01:45 am on Tuesday 9 January 2024. Let us continue your reading to learn more about this match such as teams, players, previous scores, predictions, and many more.

MOR vs CPA Live Score

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of many who are now waiting for this match. According to the points table, Moreirense has faced seven wins, five draws, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the opponent side, Casa Pia AC has faced four wins, four draws, or eight losses and the team is currently in the 12th on the points table. It will be a banging match of this tournament, so watch with joy.

MOR vs CPA (Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC) Match Details

Match: Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC (MOR vs CPA)
Tournament: Portuguese League
Date: Tuesday, 9th January 2024
Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)
Venue: Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

MOR vs CPA (Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC) Starting 11

Moreirense (MOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kewin, 2. Pedro Amador, 3. Marcelo Ferreira, 4. Carlos Ponck, 5. Fabiano Silva, 6. Goncalo Franco, 7. Lawrence Ofori, 8. Joao Camacho, 9. Kobamelo Kodisang, 10. Andre -Luis, 11. Alan de Souza Guimaraes

Casa Pia AC (CPA) Possible Starting 11 1.Ricardo Batista, 2. Gaizka Larrazabal, 3. Leonardo Lelo, 4. Joao Nunes, 5. Nermin Zolotic, 6. Jair Diego Alves, 7. Pablo Roberto, 8. Angelo Neto, 9. Yuki Soma, 10. Clayton Fernandes-Silva, 11. Felippe Cardoso

This football match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because the previous gameplay performances of both teams were amazing. However, Moreirense has more possibility to face victory against Casa Pia AC. There is no injury to any player and all will perform at their best which makes it more interesting. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.

