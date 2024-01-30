Sports

NOT vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Starting 11 And Fantasy Football Tips

9 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to share the details of Premier League’s next match and it is set to be played at City Ground. Yes, you heard right the league is back with its next match and it is creating a buzz among the fans. It will be played between the teams Nottingham Forest (NOT) and the opponent team Arsenal. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 31 January 2024 at City Ground Football Stadium located in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming football match.

Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

In this league, both teams have played multiple matches and given their best. Fans are now waiting for their second face-to-face match and expressing their excitement. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches in this league. Nottingham has faced five wins, eleven draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 16th place on the points table. On the other side, Arsenal has faced thirteen wins, four draws, or four losses and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. It is confirmed that this upcoming match will be most liked by the viewers.

NOT vs ARS  Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (NOT vs ARS)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Wednesday, 31st January 2024
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: City Ground

NOT vs ARS  Starting 11

Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Matt Turner, 2. Gonzalo Montiel, 3. Nuno Tavares, 4. Andrew Omobamidele, 5. Murillo Costa, 6. Ryan Yates, 7. Orel Mangala, 8. Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, 9. Callum Hudson-Odoi, 10. Nicolas Dominguez, 11. Chris Wood

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Leandro Trossard, 9. Kai Havertz, 10. Declan Rice, 11. Gabriel Jesus

This upcoming football match is the 22nd match of both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on various platforms including Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Arsenal has more possibilities to face victory in the upcoming match. However, exactly nothing can be said too early. The weather is clear on the match and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Both team players are fine and no one of them is suffering from any injury. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.

